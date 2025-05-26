'Startling confession' by Congress leader Bora on Gaurav Gogoi's wife being on Pak govt 'payroll': Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that a senior Congress leader has made a "startling confession" that his party MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife was on the "payroll of the Pakistan government".

Sarma maintained that they were not "previously aware of these details" and the statement of Congress leader Ripun Bora will be recorded and further action taken in the matter.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. He said Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan.

Bora, a former Rajya Sabha MP, had on Sunday said Colburn works in an international NGO, which has a network in Pakistan and other countries.

"In this connection, she had received a salary from Pakistan and visited the country multiple times for work.

But can this be grounds to question one's patriotism? Many Indians and Pakistanis are legally working in each other's countries," Bora was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Congress.

"Yesterday, senior Congress leader Sri Ripun Bora made a startling confession. He admitted that the British wife of Hon'ble MP Sri Gaurav Gogoi was, in fact, on the payroll of the Pakistan Government," Sarma said in a post on X.