YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, sent to 14-day judicial custody

CHANDIGARH: The 33-year-old YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Haryana's Hisar after the end of her police remand for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

12 terabytes of data has been recovered from her three mobile phones which were sent for forensic examination and have revealed 'damning evidence'.

She was initially sent to police remand for five days and again appeared before the court on May 22. The court granted an additional four-day custody for further interrogation, which ended today.

A police spokesperson said that they did not seek her further remand, after which the court sent her to judicial custody.

Sources said that 12 TB of data from Malhotra's three mobile phones, which had been sent for forensic examination, has been recovered. As per the forensic report, she had direct contact with at least four intelligence operatives of Pakistan, and she received special treatment during her trips to the neighboring country.