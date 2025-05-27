Case against Kapil Mishra: Court pulls up Delhi Police for 'casual attitude' in following directions

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has pulled up Delhi Police for its "casual attitude" in following its directions in a case against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for his "objectionable statements" in connection with the 2020 Delhi legislative assembly elections.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya said he was constrained to bring it to the notice of the Commissioner of Police on the state of affairs and non-adequate explanation on the part of the investigating agency.

The judge had earlier directed the DCP concerned of Delhi Police to file a detailed report over the material collected from microblogging site X in the case.

Mishra is accused of posting objectionable statements from his X handle on January 23, 2020, in connection with the then Delhi legislative assembly elections.

Based on a complaint of the returning officer, an FIR was registered against him.

In an order passed on May 26, the judge noted that on the last date of hearing, April 8, assurance was given by the DCP concerned that efforts were being made to obtain report from X.

The judge noted that no one was present on behalf of the investigating agency to follow up the directions of further investigation.

He said that "without fail, the diligent endeavour was made by this court vide order-sheets dated March 20, April 20, May 10, May 15, June 1, July 1, July 11, July 22, 2024 and March 20 and April 8, 2025 for the collection of evidence qua twitter handle of the accused, 'but in vain'."