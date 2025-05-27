Following SC's approval of Banke Bihari corridor project, Uttar Pradesh Governor gives assent for temple trust

LUCKNOW: After the Supreme Court’s nod to the Banke Bihari Corridor project proposed by Uttar Pradesh government in Vrindavan and Mathura, State Governor Anandiben Patel gave her assent to an ordinance to set up the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir Nyas Trust here on Tuesday.

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet had cleared the proposal for setting up of the trust last week. This Trust will be responsible for ensuring that the religious rituals, practices, festivals, puja at Banke Bihar Temple continue without any interference or changes besides overseeing the appointment of priests, ensuring security of devotees, and supervising work on the proposed corridor.

The board will have total 18 members with 11 nominated ones and seven ex-officio members, including two representatives from the temple’s traditional Goswami community. No non-Hindu will be allowed to be on the Board.

Notably, the apex court on May 15 had given its approval to the proposed corridor, which had been facing strong opposition from local people as they feel that the proposed project would compromise the religious antiquity of the place.