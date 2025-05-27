Man linked to Pak-based terror group dies in Amritsar while trying to retrieve consignment of explosives

CHANDIGARH: A person was killed in an explosion in Amritsar on Monday while allegedly attempting to retrieve a consignment of explosives, with police suspecting links to the Pakistan-backed terror group Babbar Khalsa.

The incident occurred near Decent Avenue Colony on Majitha Road Bypass. Sources said the police had prior intelligence about the injured individual and are now working to identify him and his accomplices.

Officials claim to possess strong evidence connecting the deceased to a terrorist group backed by Pakistan.

The deceased is yet to be identified. Police said forensic officials are examining the make of the explosive. Sources added that the blast was so intense that both arms of the deceased were blown off above the wrists.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud blast, after which locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Officials from Sadar police station and the bomb disposal squad reached the scene and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.