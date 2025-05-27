SC agrees to hear plea challenging proposal to hold NEET-PG in 2 shifts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear soon a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examination to conduct the NEET-PG in two shifts. A vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, took note of the submissions of the lawyer and said the plea would be taken for hearing in a day or two.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG), 2025, will be conducted on June 15 in two shifts on a computer-based platform. Its results will be declared by July 15.

Petitioner Aditi, who goes by one name, and others claimed that conducting the exam in two shifts has the potential for unfairness due to varying difficulty levels between the shifts. The petition sought a direction from the SC to the NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift to maintain “just, fair, reasonable and equitable” grounds of competition for all the candidates.

On May 5, the top court had sought a response from the NBE, National Medical Council and the ministry of health and family welfare on the plea.

In another plea, the SC on May 22 pronounced a verdict issuing directions to stop seat-blocking in NEET-PG counselling and publish raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation formulae of the exam.

The top court ordered the counselling authorities of private and deemed universities to implement a nationally synchronised counselling calendar to align all-India quota and prevent seat blocking systems. It also mandated pre-counselling fee disclosure by all private and deemed universities, detailing tuition and hostel fees, caution deposit, and miscellaneous charges.

It directed the counselling authorities to enforce strict penalties for seat blocking, including forfeiture of security deposit, disqualification of repeat offenders from future NEET-PG exams, and blacklisting of complicit colleges.