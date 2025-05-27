Smuggler fails to take cops for a ride after using horse to sneak liquor into 'dry' Bihar

PATNA: Horses are the latest mode of transportation for smugglers bidding to sneak liquor into 'dry' Bihar.
After a similar attempt two months ago, a horse carrying two cartons of liquor was intercepted by police in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday.
Though the horse and liquor were seized, the smuggler managed to give the police the slip. The consignment of two cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was brought to Nautan police station.
Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Nautan police station, said the consignment was being brought from Uttar Pradesh.
As patrolling on roads has been intensified, smugglers have changed their modus operandi and are using horses for transportation of alcohol from the neighbouring state.
“Liquor smugglers now prefer to transport the banned consignment through the Gandak riverine belt to hoodwink police. We came to know the latest modus operandi of liquor smugglers recently and laid a trap,” Kumar said.
Around 3 am, a police team attached to Nautan police station intercepted the horse along the riverside. However, the smuggler managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, the SHO revealed.
During the investigation, police came to know the identity of a trader involved in the smuggling. An FIR was lodged against Akash Yadav, a resident of Paira Parsauni under Nautan police limits. The accused is still absconding.
The horse was handed over to a local resident to be taken care of. “The amount spent on keeping the horse on bond will be realised from the accused after his release from the court,” an investigating officer said.
A senior officer of the state excise and prohibition department said that manufacturing, transportation, storage and sale of liquor is completely banned in the state under the Excise and Prohibition Act 2016. If the accused fails to pay the fine, the horse would be auctioned like impounded vehicles.
Two months ago, another horse was taken into custody from the same police station limits. On that occasion, the accused, identified as Ram Babu Paswan. was arrested with the consignment. “The horse was returned to its owner after completing the legal procedures,” the officer said.
In the riverine belt, boats were earlier used for transportation of consignments, but smugglers stopped using them after patrolling in rivers was intensified.
Earlier, oil tankers and trucks having separate storage facilities were used in transportation of banned consignments. Motorbikes and cars are the most common mode of transportation of liquor in the state.