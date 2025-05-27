Smuggler fails to take cops for a ride after using horse to sneak liquor into 'dry' Bihar

PATNA: Horses are the latest mode of transportation for smugglers bidding to sneak liquor into 'dry' Bihar.

After a similar attempt two months ago, a horse carrying two cartons of liquor was intercepted by police in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday.

Though the horse and liquor were seized, the smuggler managed to give the police the slip. The consignment of two cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was brought to Nautan police station.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Nautan police station, said the consignment was being brought from Uttar Pradesh.

As patrolling on roads has been intensified, smugglers have changed their modus operandi and are using horses for transportation of alcohol from the neighbouring state.

“Liquor smugglers now prefer to transport the banned consignment through the Gandak riverine belt to hoodwink police. We came to know the latest modus operandi of liquor smugglers recently and laid a trap,” Kumar said.

Around 3 am, a police team attached to Nautan police station intercepted the horse along the riverside. However, the smuggler managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, the SHO revealed.