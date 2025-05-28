Break your silence: Congress to PM Modi on US' repeated claims about India-Pakistan ceasefire

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his "silence" on the Trump administration's repeated claims on how the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" was brought about.

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister should let the country know whether it is true that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick filed a statement in the New York-based US Court of International Trade on May 23rd, 2025 swearing that President Trump used his tariff power to broker a 'tenuous ceasefire' between India and Pakistan and bring about a 'fragile peace'?"

There was no immediate reaction from the government on it but it has maintained that India-Pakistan understanding on cessation of hostilities was arrived at following direct negotiations between the two sides.

In a post on X, Ramesh further said, "Mr.Luttnick follows in the footsteps of President Trump himself who made this assertion 8 times in 11 days in 3 different countries.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed the same and also mentioned a 'neutral site' for talks between India and Pakistan".

"Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo (Break your silence, Prime Minister)," he added.