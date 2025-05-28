Can't clap with single hand: SC gives interim bail to 23-year-old influencer in rape case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its order granted interim bail to a 23-year-old accused of raping a 40-year-old woman.

Noting that the 40-year-old woman was "not a baby" and "a single hand can't clap", the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail after observing that the charges had not been framed even though he has been in jail for nine months.

"On what basis have you (Prosecution and Delhi police) filed the case under Section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She is not a baby. The woman is 40 years old. They have gone together to Jammu. Why have you invoked section 376? This lady goes to Jammu seven times and the husband is not bothered," observed a bench of the top court, led by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.