Collegium recommends transfer of 21 HC judges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, has recommended transfer of 21 high court judges. The collegium recommended transfer of five judges to the Delhi High Court from other HCs. Justice V Kameswar Rao is being repatriated to the Delhi High Court.
“The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended transfers/repatriation of the following judges of high courts,” said a statement.
Justice Sujoy Paul has been recommended to be transferred from Telangana to Calcutta HC; Justice V Kameswar Rao to Delhi HC from Karnataka HC and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Gauhati to Calcutta HC.
Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak has been recommended to be transferred from Gauhati to Orissa HC; Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre from Bombay to Delhi HC; Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra from Allahabad to Punjab and Haryana HC and Justice Suman Shyam from Gauhati to Bombay HC.
Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been recommended to be transferred back to Rajasthan from Punjab and Haryana HC; Justice Vivek Chaudhary from Allahabad to Delhi High Court; Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from Kerala to Karnataka HC and Justice Vivek Kumar Singh from Madras to Madhya Pradesh HC.
Justice Battu Devanand has been recommended to be transferred back to Andhra Pradesh from Madras HC; Justice Om Prakash Shukla from Allahabad to Delhi HC; Justice Shree Chandrashekhar from Rajasthan to Bombay HC; and Justice Sudhir Singh has been recommended to be transferred back to Patna from Punjab and Haryana HC.
Justice Anil Kshetarpal from Punjab and Haryana High Court was recommended to be transferred to Delhi HC; Justice Arun Kumar Monga from Rajasthan to Delhi HC; Justice Jayant Banerji from Allahabad to Karnataka HC; Justice C Sumalatha back to Telangana from Karnataka HC; Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from Karnataka to Telangana HC and Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy back to Telangana from Patna High Court.
Also in top court
Notices issued on Waqf Act validity
The SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995. The top court issued notices to the Centre and others, seeking their responses on the plea, and tagged it with pending petitions that have raised a similar issue.
Plea on Savarkar’s name dismissed
The SC on Tuesday dismissed a plea which sought a direction to the Centre to include the name of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the schedule to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The 1950 law is an Act to prevent improper use of certain emblems and names for commercial use.