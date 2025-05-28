Collegium recommends transfer of 21 HC judges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, has recommended transfer of 21 high court judges. The collegium recommended transfer of five judges to the Delhi High Court from other HCs. Justice V Kameswar Rao is being repatriated to the Delhi High Court.

“The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended transfers/repatriation of the following judges of high courts,” said a statement.

Justice Sujoy Paul has been recommended to be transferred from Telangana to Calcutta HC; Justice V Kameswar Rao to Delhi HC from Karnataka HC and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Gauhati to Calcutta HC.

Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak has been recommended to be transferred from Gauhati to Orissa HC; Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre from Bombay to Delhi HC; Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra from Allahabad to Punjab and Haryana HC and Justice Suman Shyam from Gauhati to Bombay HC.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been recommended to be transferred back to Rajasthan from Punjab and Haryana HC; Justice Vivek Chaudhary from Allahabad to Delhi High Court; Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from Kerala to Karnataka HC and Justice Vivek Kumar Singh from Madras to Madhya Pradesh HC.