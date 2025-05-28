SC closes proceedings before MP HC against Vijay Shah for his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its order directed the closing of the case proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged remarks against Indian Army officer, Col Sofiya Qureshi, noting that it (SC) was now looking into the matter.

“Let the Madhya Pradesh High Court close the proceedings in view of the case here (Supreme Court). Let there shall be no parallel proceedings," said a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, in its order.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Shah challenging the Madhya Pradesh HC's suo motu order for registration of an FIR against Shah for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi.

The SC noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation. "Status report by the DIG has been filed. It is stated that the SIT of three IPS officers was constituted and an investigation conducted on May 21," the top court said.

The SIT filed the status report before the top court, after complying with its earlier order.