SC closes proceedings before MP HC against Vijay Shah for his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its order directed the closing of the case proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged remarks against Indian Army officer, Col Sofiya Qureshi, noting that it (SC) was now looking into the matter.
“Let the Madhya Pradesh High Court close the proceedings in view of the case here (Supreme Court). Let there shall be no parallel proceedings," said a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, in its order.
The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Shah challenging the Madhya Pradesh HC's suo motu order for registration of an FIR against Shah for his remarks against Colonel Qureshi.
The SC noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation. "Status report by the DIG has been filed. It is stated that the SIT of three IPS officers was constituted and an investigation conducted on May 21," the top court said.
The SIT filed the status report before the top court, after complying with its earlier order.
After going through the status report, the top court observed that the probe was at an initial stage, clubbing with the fact that that mobile phone (of Shah) was seized. The witness statements were also recorded in the case. "Let the investigation continue, and a status report be filed then. Interim order to continue,” the bench stated in its order and posted the matter for further hearing to July.
During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench perused and recorded the status report submitted by DIG Police, which stated that an SIT of three IPS officers was constituted in pursuance of the apex court's earlier order.
Following the top court's order on May 19, Madhya Pradesh DGP constituted the SIT, comprising IG, Sagar Range, Pramod Verma, DIG, SAF, Kalyan Chakraborty and Dindori SP Vahini Singh.
It is to be noted that Shah made the alleged remark at a public programme in Raikunda village in Indore district on May 12. Following this, the FIR was filed against him under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Shah’s counsel had said that he had publicly apologised for his remarks.
Earlier in the hearing on May 19, the top court pulled up Shah for his alleged remarks on Colonel Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him in the matter, terming his statements as "shameful."
“The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos, you were on the verge of using very filthy language, but somehow better sense prevailed, or you did not find suitable words. You should be ashamed. Entire country is proud of our Army, and you made this statement,” said the bench.
The court had told the minister that it had seen his videos where he made the remarks and his apology, and wondered if “they were crocodile tears or an attempt to wriggle out of the legal proceedings”.
While refusing to accept Shah's apology, the top court had earlier questioned the apology made by him and said he had not committed any contempt of court to express an apology for his words. "The kind of crass comments you made, completely thoughtlessly... We don't need this apology," the apex court castigated and censured him.
On May 14, the Madhya Pradesh HC had -- taking suo motu cognisance of his irresponsible comments in the matter -- made strong objection to Shah's comment and ordered the police to register an FIR against him. Following the order of the HC, an FIR was registered against Shah.
It is significant to note that the Indian Army officer Colonel Qureshi had recently briefed the media about Operation Sindoor, which was earlier going on against Pakistan.
The controversy came to light after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery.