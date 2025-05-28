SC finds DDA guilty of contempt for tree felling in Delhi Ridge; orders afforestation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials guilty of contempt for felling trees in the Ridge area and ordered extensive afforestation.

The top court, however, noted that there was no malafide intent (of the DDA).

"Illegal felling of trees in southern ridge of Delhi by DDA to widen road for a super speciality hospital for paramilitary forces, who suffer grave injuries in service of the country, is contempt but there is no mala fide intent on their part," said, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice N Kotiswar in the verdict.

Directing to compensate and for remedial measures for the same, the top court ordered the DDA and its offficials to go for extensive afforestation.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court observed that the case involved gross contempt, noting that even the Lieutenant Governor was named as a contemnor by the petitioners over the alleged illegal felling of trees.

The court although found DDA guilty of contempt of court, but did not sentence any official, on the ground since the intention was for a good cause. "Thereby the DDA has to undertake extensive afforestation," directed the apex court in its Judgement.

The top court asked each DDA official, except DDA chairperson and vice-chairperson, responsible for felling trees without prior permission of the SC to deposit a fine of Rs 25,000 each.

It even asked the DDA to levey a suitable fee on the residents in the area residing there, who will enjoy the widened road.

Justice Kant said, an apex court constituted a three-member Committee would commence the afforestation exercise by framing a plan. "The DDA and Delhi government also hsve to implement the comprehensive measures given by the Committee to enhance green cover of Delhi," it said.