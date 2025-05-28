Senior lawyers should not argue cases during summer recess: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said senior lawyers should not argue cases during summer recess.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said junior lawyers should be given opportunities during vacation.

"Senior lawyers should not argue cases during these partial working days," the bench told senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul.

The lawyers were appearing in a plea filed against an order of the National Company Law Tribunal. One of the counsels in the matter mentioned the matter seeking adjournment as senior advocate Shyam Divan was not available.

The top court has rechristened its traditional summer vacations as "partial court working days".