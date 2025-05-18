In a first, CJI to preside vacation bench sittings

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has put a stop to the practice that senior judges, including the CJI, are not supposed to hold court hearings during summer vacation.

The Supreme Court has issued a notification on the benches that will function during the summer vacation from May 26 to July 13.

The CJI has also decided that he would conduct court proceedings from May 26 to June 1. The regular functioning of the court will resume from July 14. Calling the summer vacation as “partial court working days”, the apex court said that two to five vacation benches will hold sittings during the period.

According to earlier practice, there used to be only two vacation benches during the summer vacation, and senior judges were not supposed to hold courts. CJI Gavai has nominated 21 benches to hear cases during this period – five benches from May 26 to June 1; three benches from June 2 to 8; two benches from June 9 to 15; two from June 16 to 22; three from June 23 to 29; three from June 30 to July 6; and three from July 7 to 13.

During this period from May 26 to July 13, the Supreme Court registry will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm for all officers and staff on all working days, excluding Saturdays (other than July 12), Sundays, and other holidays. Non-clerical members will be working from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on these days as well.