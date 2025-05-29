‘I agree with that Tharoor’: Pawan Khera digs up old quote to counter MP’s praise for surgical strikes

In a sharp counter to Shashi Tharoor’s defence of his recent praise for India’s cross-border strikes, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday posted a highlighted excerpt from Tharoor’s own 2018 book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, in which the MP had slammed the BJP for the “shameless exploitation” of military operations. Khera’s move came shortly after Tharoor, in from Panama, hit out at “critics and trolls” questioning his remarks lauding India’s counter-terror response under the Modi government.

“I agree with that Dr @ShashiTharoor who wrote about surgical strikes in his book in 2018 — The Paradoxical Prime Minister,” Khera posted on X, alongside a photo of a marked passage from the book. The excerpt sharply criticises the BJP for politicising military operations, especially the 2016 surgical strikes.

In the highlighted lines, Tharoor had written in the book:

“The shameless exploitation of the 2016 surgical strikes along the Line of Control with Pakistan, and a military raid in hot pursuit of rebels in Myanmar, as party election tool — something the Congress had never done despite having authorized several such strikes earlier — marked a particularly disgraceful dilution of the principle that national security issues require both discretion and non-partisanship.”