'Not help, it is duty': Rahul writes to PM, seeks relief for victims of Pakistani shelling in Poonch and other areas

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the government must provide a concrete, generous and immediate relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and other areas affected by Pakistani shelling.

Last Saturday, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha visited Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and spent time with the affected people, including the families who lost their members in the cross-border attacks between May 7 and May 10.

Gandhi also visited shelling-hit Gurdwara Singh Sabha, temple Geeta Bhawan and Madrassa Zia-ul-Uloom, besides interacting with the students at the Christ High School.

In his letter to Modi, Gandhi said he recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including 4 children, have tragically lost their lives and dozens have been injured in Pakistani shelling.

"This sudden and indiscriminate attack has caused massive destruction in the civilian areas. Hundreds of homes, shops, schools and religious places have been badly damaged. Many victims said that their years of hard work has been destroyed in one stroke," he wrote.

The people of Poonch and other border areas have been living in peace and harmony for decades, he said.