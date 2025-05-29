'Pahalgam terror strike was attack on India's soul, our response decisive': PM Modi

GANGTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Pahalgam terror strike last month was an attack on the soul and unity of India, and subsequent Operation Sindoor was a "decisive response" to terrorists.

He asserted that the country was united in its fight against terrorism, adding that India gave a befitting reply and destroyed terror infrastructure and several airbases in Pakistan.

Describing the Pahalgam attack as a "deliberate attempt" to create a rift in India on religious lines, Modi said, "We sent out a clear message that India is united despite the terror strike which erased sindoor of some of our sisters."

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, died in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The execution-like killing by terrorists after reportedly asking about the victims' faith left the entire country grieving and outraged.

Addressing the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood function at Paljor Stadium here, Modi said the Himalayan state is the "pride of the nation" and its people believe in democracy.

The prime minister regretted that he could not attend the function at the statehood celebrations due to inclement weather, but assured that he would visit the state in future.

"Operation Sindoor against terrorists in the wake of the Pahalgam attack was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror in India. What terrorists did in Pahalgam was an attack on humanity, and we are now united in the fight against terrorism," the PM said virtually from Bagdogra in West Bengal.

The PM inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stones of several others.