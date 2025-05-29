'Shocked, disappointed': Mamata hits back after PM Modi's 'nirmam sarkar' jibe at TMC government

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed "shock" and "disappointment" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC government, calling it "Nirmam" (cruel) and accusing it of "plaguing" the state with violence, corruption and lawlessness.

"I am disappointed that Modi criticised Bengal at a time when all-party delegations are visiting different countries (to support the Centre's anti-terror stand, especially after the Pahalgam attack)," Banerjee said.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is part of one such delegation.

Slamming PM Modi and the BJP for politicising India's retaliatory military operation against Pakistan, code-named Operation Sindoor, Mamata asked why the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack have not been nabbed yet.

"I don't want to comment on Operation Sindoor. But every woman should be given respect... If your heart is so clean, why have the terrorists (behind the attack in Pahalgam) not been caught so far?" she asked.

Responding to PM Modi's allegations on the Murshidabad violence, the CM claimed that it was fuelled by the BJP and the Centre.

"The Malda and Murshidabad riots occurred because of the BJP," the TMC chief said.

Mamata Banerjee also responded to PM Modi's remarks on the people of West Bengal "crying out" against the incumbent government. She dared the prime minister and the BJP to conduct elections in Bengal tomorrow and asserted that her party is "ready."

"I challenge them! If they have the courage, go for elections tomorrow. We are ready and Bengal is ready... The people of Bengal are with us. Please remember, timing is a factor," she said.