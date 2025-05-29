Supreme Court initiates suo motu contempt case against journalist Ajay Shukla

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday initiated a suo motu criminal contempt of court case against a Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber, Ajay Shukla, for his alleged and scandalous remarks against Justice Bela M Trivedi (now retired).

According to the Supreme Court's causelist, the case is listed for hearing on May 30, Friday, before a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih and a third judge yet to be decided.

The case was titled as 'In Re: Scandalous Remarks Made By Mr Ajay Shukla, Editor-in-Chief, Varprad Media Pvt Ltd, a Digital Channel'.

Shukla, in his YouTube channel, recently posted a video on the retirement of apex court judge, Justice Trivedi.

In the video, the caption was described as Justice Trivedi (Former Judge) as 'Godi judge', a term describing someone as favouring Central government.