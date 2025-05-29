Supreme Court to hear pleas against Jamia Nagar demolition notices next week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a batch of pleas against the proposed demolitions of certain alleged illegal properties at Jamia Nagar in the national capital next week.

The lawyer for the petitioner told the apex court's two-judge Bench, led by CJI B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, that they had moved a plea against the demolition notice for certain Batla House and shops in Khasra numbers 277 and 279.

Recently, the civic authorities have issued demolition notices to several houses in the Jamia Nagar area, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

"A notice pasted on May 26 says we should evict," the advocate argued before the SC and pleaded for an urgent hearing on the ground that this matter needed urgent attention.

The court, initially, refused to hear it and told him to go to Delhi High Court. But when the lawyer vigorously pleaded for an hearing, the Court agreed to hear it next week.