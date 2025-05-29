'Surrender or get eliminated like Basavaraju': Bastar top cop's warning to Maoist leaders

RAIPUR: In a stern and explicit warning, the Bastar range inspector general of police has asked top Maoist leaders to give up arms and surrender or else be prepared to face the same fate meted out to the general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju.

Basavaraju was among the 27 Maoists killed in Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district in south Bastar during a fierce encounter with security forces on May 21.

Amid the ongoing offensive against the left-wing extremists in Bastar region, the range IG Sundarraj P stated that following the killing of the top Maoist commander Basavaraju, their leaders must now be fully aware that there remains no place safe for them anywhere in Bastar.