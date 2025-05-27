Why Chhattisgarh police cremated bodies of Maoists killed on May 21 despite Andhra HC's directive

RAIPUR: The last rites of Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju and seven other Maoist cadres who were among the 27 killed in Abujhmad area in a fierce encounter with security forces on May 21 were performed in the state's Narayanpur district on Monday.

The funerals were held in Chhattisgarh despite the family members of five dreaded Maoists, two from Andhra Pradesh and three from Telangana, arrived in the district demanding the bodies of the deceased be handed over to them.

The supreme commander and general secretary of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) was among the eight cremated.

Earlier, following the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, two petitioners, one of them claiming to be relatives of Basavaraju approached the Narayanpur police seeking custody of the bodies after the completion of the post-mortem.

However the Chhattisgarh police declined to hand over the bodies to the petitioners and instead cremated them amid tight security, citing that the claimed relatives could not provide any valid and legal document in support of their claims to take the dead bodies to their respective states.