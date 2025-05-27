Handover of Maoist leader's body: Pleas filed for compliance to Andhra Pradesh HC order

SRIKAKULAM: Even six days after a major encounter in the Abujhmad forest region of Chhattisgarh, authorities have yet to hand over the bodies of slain Maoists to their families.

While Nambala Keshava Rao’s younger brother Ram Prasad is in Narayanapur, working to secure the body, unconfirmed reports circulated on social media claiming the cremation of the slain Maoist leader and Sajja Nageswara Rao’s bodies by the Chhattisgarh police.

Speaking to TNIE, Ram Prasad and his advocates representing in the AP High Court have refuted these claims. They confirmed filing writ and contempt petitions in the High Court demanding implementation of its earlier orders for the body release. Notices have been served to the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Bastar Range IG of Chhattisgarh. The petitions will be heard on Thursday.

Srikakulam SP KV Maheswara Reddy confirmed to TNIE that he has yet to receive official information about the cremation. Meanwhile, agitation demanding the release of Maoist leader Nambala Keshava Rao’s body intensified on Monday.