'Any attack on civilians, border, army will be responded strongly': Amit Shah in Poonch
SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it was for the first time that Indian forces had targeted and destroyed terrorist headquarters in Pakistan, marking a strong response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
Shah made the remarks during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, which has been worst hit by Pakistani shelling.
Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit yesterday, travelled to Poonch district this morning.
Poonch bore the brunt of Pakistani shelling during four days of skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani militaries following the May 7 Operation Sindoor. At least 13 civilians were killed, 75 others injured and hundreds of houses and structures were damaged in the cross-border shelling.
The Home Minister visited the district to meet border residents affected by the shelling and assess the damage caused. He handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of families who lost their members in the Pakistani shelling.
“Pakistan targeted civilian areas and religious places in J&K,” Shah said while addressing a gathering in Poonch, praising the courage shown by the people of the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, from Uri in north Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.
Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local pony-wala were killed, Shah described the incident as a “cowardly attack on innocent people.”
“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy is that every terror attack will be responded to severely. As per the policy, we launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 evening and targeted terror camps in PoK and Pakistan and destroyed them to avenge the Pahalgam attack,” Shah said.
He added that, for the first time, Indian forces had successfully targeted and destroyed terrorist headquarters inside Pakistan. “This was a befitting reply from the people of India, and it was possible due to the PM's leadership, credible intelligence from agencies, and the bravery and precision of the Indian army.”
He further stated that hundreds of terrorists were killed in the Indian attack on the terror headquarters.
Taking a dig at Pakistan, Shah said, “India attacked terrorists, but Pakistan took it as an attack on itself and showed the world that it was supporting terrorists and had turned into a safe haven for terrorism.”
He added that no military installation was targeted, and not a single civilian suffered injuries in the Indian strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
The Home Minister said that in frustration, Pakistan retaliated the next day by targeting civilian areas in J&K.
“Poonch was the worst hit, and it was for the first time since Azadi that Poonch came under such intense Pakistani shelling. Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas and religious places including Gurudwaras, Mandirs and Masjids,” he said, adding, “Today, the whole world is condemning the Pakistan attack.”
At least 18 civilians, including 13 in Poonch, 3 in Rajouri, one in Uri and one in Jammu, were killed in the Pakistani shelling.
“When Pakistan targeted our civilian areas and civilians, the Indian army responded and gave a strong and befitting reply. It damaged nine air bases of Pakistan, which eventually forced them to agree to a ceasefire,” Shah said.
Sending a clear message, the Home Minister asserted that India would not tolerate any attack on civilians, the army or the border.
“India will not tolerate any type of attack and will give a precise and strong reply. Our military has already done it,” he said. “Our army and our security forces are capable enough to respond strongly to everything.”
Shah also reiterated that J&K’s development would not be halted.
“The speed with which the development of J&K has started since 2014 will continue. It (development) will continue with the same speed,” he said.
On the occasion, Shah announced that the Government of India would announce a special package for shelling-affected border residents of J&K.
He also announced that more underground bunkers would be constructed to ensure the safety of border residents.