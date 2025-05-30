'Any attack on civilians, border, army will be responded strongly': Amit Shah in Poonch

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it was for the first time that Indian forces had targeted and destroyed terrorist headquarters in Pakistan, marking a strong response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shah made the remarks during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, which has been worst hit by Pakistani shelling.

Shah, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit yesterday, travelled to Poonch district this morning.

Poonch bore the brunt of Pakistani shelling during four days of skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani militaries following the May 7 Operation Sindoor. At least 13 civilians were killed, 75 others injured and hundreds of houses and structures were damaged in the cross-border shelling.

The Home Minister visited the district to meet border residents affected by the shelling and assess the damage caused. He handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of families who lost their members in the Pakistani shelling.

“Pakistan targeted civilian areas and religious places in J&K,” Shah said while addressing a gathering in Poonch, praising the courage shown by the people of the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, from Uri in north Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.