'Muslims attacking Hindus': Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur on Pahalgam terror attack

BHOPAL: Known for her provocative remarks, 2008 Malegaon blast accused and former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur described the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as “an attack by Muslims on Hindus.”

She made the remark while addressing a gathering during the ‘Pratap Parakram Yatra’ organised by the right-wing Hindu outfit Karni Sena Bharat to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Indore on Thursday.

“The manner in which the terrorists killed innocents after ascertaining their religious identities and widowed our sisters, the attack should be called an attack by Muslims on Hindus,” the former Lok Sabha MP said.

“Whenever such attacks take place, then Hindus should also attack Muslims and Muslim terrorists,” she added.

“The situation today is similar to what was when Maharana Pratap bravely fought the Mughals. Similarly, the Mughals are still working at cutting us and our country. We’ll have to stand for ourselves in such a situation.”

“All our great rulers, including Maharana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj and Prithviraj Chauhan have shown us the way to never address enemies as bhai (brother). But now-a-days people don’t address their own brothers as Bhai. They instead address the vidarmhis (those from other religious beliefs) as bhai. Keep this in mind that the day you stop calling them Bhai, you’ll be safe,” Thakur said in the long speech.

Thakur also praised the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor.

“People asked why the war was stopped. Always remember war is fought among equals, an elephant never fights a dog,” she said.

BJP MLA from Indore-2, Ramesh Mendola, was also present on stage at the event.