Recent bee attack pushes Uttar Pradesh government to notify it as state disaster

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to include attacks by bees and wildlife animals like jackals and foxes in the category of state-notified disasters.

Attacks by over half a dozen animals, including tiger, leopard, elephant and bear, would be included in the list of attacks to be notified as state disasters.

Notably, there have been a couple of incidents of bee attacks have come to the fore in the state last week. As per the sources, the Relief Commissioner's office has already floated a proposal to this effect after getting a nod by a state executive committee of the State Disaster Relief Fund committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, recently.

“The proposal has now been forwarded to the state government for a final decision. Once notified, victims will be entitled to get financial relief under disaster relief provisions,” said a senior official.

Once notified, in the event of human fatality caused by such attacks, the dependents of the deceased would get a financial relief of Rs 4 lakh, while the injured would receive free treatment at government hospitals.