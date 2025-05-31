At least 11 dead as rain batters Northeastern states

GUWAHATI: Heavy rains continued in the Northeast, claiming lives in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

Five houses and a hotel collapsed following landslides in two areas of Lawngtlai town of the same-name district in Mizoram on Friday night. Official sources said one person was rescued alive from the debris of the hotel while efforts are on to rescue another.

“The person we rescued said another person was trapped. Given his statement, we understand that two persons were there in the hotel at the time of the incident,” a senior official of the district told TNIE.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and the India Reserve Battalion along with locals were engaged in the rescue operation.

The Serchhip district was also hit by landslides on Friday night in which seven houses collapsed. Locals said a 55-year-old man lost his life. There is, however, no official confirmation of either the incidents or the death so far.

One person had died and another was injured in state capital Aizawl on Friday morning when a wall collapsed. Given the continuous rains, educational institutions across Mizoram have remained closed since Thursday.