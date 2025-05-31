BJP fields Jiwan Gupta as last major contender for Ludhiana West bypoll

CHANDIGARH: With just two days left for filing nomination papers for the Ludhiana (West) bypolls, the BJP on Friday finally declared its senior party leader Jiwan Gupta as the party’s candidate.

Gupta, a core group member of the saffron party and former state general secretary, will file his nomination on June 2, the last day for submitting papers.

Gupta, who started his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), hails from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, where he completed his schooling before his family shifted to Ludhiana. He will be contesting his maiden Assembly election.

He has been associated with the BJP for over two decades and rose through the ranks to become state general secretary during the tenure of Ashwani Sharma as Punjab BJP president. He was replaced in 2023 when Sunil Jakhar took over as the chief of the state unit of the party.

Gupta has remained active in the party’s organisational and disciplinary affairs.

The BJP is the last among the major parties to declare its nominee for the seat.