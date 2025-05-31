Heavy rains trigger landslides and floods across northeast and south India; at least a dozen dead

Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and disruption in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Kerala, claiming at least many lives and affecting tens of thousands.

Heavy rains claimined 11 lives in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

Assam saw five deaths from landslides in Kamrup Metropolitan district, including three women killed in a landslide near Guwahati’s Bonda area, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed. Flooding affected more than 10,000 people in six districts, including Kamrup, Cachar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat, where two relief camps and one distribution centre have been set up.

A red alert remains in effect for 18 districts amid heavy rain and gusty winds. Massive waterlogging was reported in Guwahati, forcing closure of schools and special leave for government employees.

In Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods caused by the overflowing Sigin River in Upper Subansiri district inundated Daporijo town and several colonies, damaging at least 117 houses and critical infrastructure. Authorities have issued prohibitory orders urging evacuation of vulnerable areas. In West Kameng district, landslides near Jamiri stranded hundreds along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road, and major road blockages disrupted connectivity. A landslide in Bomdila washed away parts of roads and culverts, while power supply was disrupted.