Heavy rains trigger landslides and floods across northeast and south India; at least a dozen dead

Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and disruption in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Karnataka, and Kerala, claiming at least many lives and affecting tens of thousands.
Heavy rains claimined 11 lives in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.
Assam saw five deaths from landslides in Kamrup Metropolitan district, including three women killed in a landslide near Guwahati’s Bonda area, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed. Flooding affected more than 10,000 people in six districts, including Kamrup, Cachar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat, where two relief camps and one distribution centre have been set up.
A red alert remains in effect for 18 districts amid heavy rain and gusty winds. Massive waterlogging was reported in Guwahati, forcing closure of schools and special leave for government employees.
In Arunachal Pradesh, flash floods caused by the overflowing Sigin River in Upper Subansiri district inundated Daporijo town and several colonies, damaging at least 117 houses and critical infrastructure. Authorities have issued prohibitory orders urging evacuation of vulnerable areas. In West Kameng district, landslides near Jamiri stranded hundreds along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road, and major road blockages disrupted connectivity. A landslide in Bomdila washed away parts of roads and culverts, while power supply was disrupted.
Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town witnessed the collapse of five houses and a hotel due to landslides on Friday night. Several Myanmar nationals staying in the hotel are feared trapped under debris, one person is feared to have died in the incident. Rescue operations involving the State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers are underway. The state has been hit by torrential rains since Friday, causing multiple landslides and rockfalls.
In Meghalaya, three people died in East Khasi Hills district from rain-related incidents—a 50-year-old woman killed by a landslide in Lumkyntung, a 35-year-old man drowned in Pomlakrai Mawbynna, and a 15-year-old boy died after a tree fell on him in Mawkynrew Block. Over 1,000 residents across 25 villages have been affected by landslides, flash floods, and power outages. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the victims’ families. Flooding also damaged roads and inundated schools. Rescue efforts for a missing couple from Indore in Sohra have been suspended due to heavy rain and landslides but will resume as weather permits.
Nagaland and Tripura each reported one death on Friday due to rain-related incidents.
Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Friday reported five deaths due to landslides triggered by heavy rain. A house collapse in Montepadavu Kodi buried six family members, including two toddlers and their grandmother. One mother was found unconscious but alive, clutching her children amid the debris. A compound wall collapse in Mangaluru claimed the life of a six-year-old girl. Additionally, a 27-year-old lineman died of electrocution while repairing a high-tension power line during the rain. Rescue operations have been hampered by continued rainfall and unstable terrain.
In Uttarakhand, a 38-year-old man died and five others were injured after a landslide struck a vehicle on the Kedarnath National Highway near Kund, close to Guptkashi in Rudraprayag district. The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from Chhattisgarh to Kedarnath when it was hit by debris. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately by the local administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The injured were rushed to Augustmuni Hospital. Officials said two of the pilgrims were seriously injured, while three others suffered minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh Rawat, a resident of Lambgaon in Tehri Garhwal, who was driving the vehicle. The injured are between 19 and 25 years old and belong to Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.
Monsoon rains have caused severe flooding across several districts in Kerala, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate low-lying areas and seek shelter in relief camps. In Kasaragod district, overflowing Madhuvahini River submerged roads and flooded homes, with residents moving to upper floors to escape rising waters. Similar flooding and heavy downpours have affected Kozhikode and Kannur districts, where locals have kept wooden and fiber boats ready amid fears of further displacement.
Authorities have opened 46 relief camps in Kottayam district, sheltering over 1,100 people, while Alappuzha district currently hosts 851 evacuees across 26 camps, with 19 houses destroyed on Friday alone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds reaching gusts of up to 50 kmph in multiple districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Alappuzha, and Kottayam. The situation remains critical as swollen rivers and tributaries continue to inundate vulnerable areas.
Meanwhile, several higher-altitude areas in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday, including Tulail and Razdan Top in Gurez valley, Peer Ki Gali in Shopian, and Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway. Authorities closed the Bandipora-Gurez road as a precaution. Meanwhile, the plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rain, causing temperatures to drop — with minimums falling by up to 3 degrees and maximums 3-5 degrees below normal. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with light snow are expected over the higher reaches in the next 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall and hailstorms hit Ramban district, disrupting normal life. Parts of Srinagar saw moderate to heavy rain, welcomed by tourists as a refreshing change from recent heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Kashmir, with isolated heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. Srinagar’s temperatures will range between 24°C and 11°C. Jammu Division will also see light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers and winds up to 60 kmph, with Jammu city experiencing partly cloudy skies and temperatures between 37°C and 21°C. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert amid the possibility of heavy rain and strong winds.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Sikkim on Saturday following heavy rains and rising water levels in the Teesta River, warning of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts. Based on a Nowcast Weather Alert from Baluwakhani, Gangtok, severe rainfall was forecasted for 2 to 3 hours starting at 6:15 am.
The District Magistrate of Gangtok urged the public not to panic but stay alert, while directing all disaster management officers to remain on high alert and maintain communication with field staff along the Teesta river belt.
Landslides were reported in North Sikkim’s Theeng and Chungthang areas, damaging properties. Emergency services are actively monitoring water levels, with disaster response teams on standby. The IMD advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors, and steer clear of riverbanks and vulnerable slopes. No casualties have been reported yet, but the situation remains tense due to continuous rains and rising river levels, with authorities promising timely updates.
The India Meteorological Department has issued multiple red alerts in vulnerable districts across these states, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph in gusts. Authorities have urged residents to avoid risky areas and follow evacuation and safety advisories. National and state disaster response teams remain deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations as the monsoon continues.
