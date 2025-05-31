Mumbai becomes Maharashtra's COVID-19 hotspot

MUMBAI: Mumbai has become a hotspot of Covid as around 411 patients tested positive since January 2025.
One case was reported in January and one in February, while no cases were reported in March in Mumbai.
A total of four cases were reported in April and the number suddenly went up to 405 patients in May.
According to the data released by the Maharashtra health department, out of the 84 new cases, 32 are reported in Mumbai, following 19 in Pune, 17 in Thane and the remaining patients in other parts of the state.
The Maharashtra health department conducted a total of 10,324 antigen tests, out of which a total of 681 patients tested positive. Currently there are 467 active cases in different parts of the state.
Since January 2025, a total of seven people have died due to COVID-19, where six were co-morbid while one had no ailment. The symptoms in the active patients are very mild and normal.
In Maharashtra, 84 new cases were reported on Friday, which increased the total COVID-19 patients tally to 681 as reported since January, while 467 active patients are reported.
Dr Daksha Shah, the BMC health department chief, said that most of the positive cases are reported in private hospitals. He said the numbers are not high but the civic body is taking all precautions to contain the pandemic outbreak and spread of cases.
She said elderly people and those who are having aliment should not go out unnecessarily. “The situation is under control. We are watching over it. Those are reported positive; in these patients, the symptoms are very mild and can be treated and recovered from as well. There is no need to panic about it,” said Dr Shah.
Meanwhile, BMC started the Pink Army with the engagement of 9600 women conservancy staffers to keep the city clean and neat.