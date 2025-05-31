Mumbai becomes Maharashtra's COVID-19 hotspot

MUMBAI: Mumbai has become a hotspot of Covid as around 411 patients tested positive since January 2025.

One case was reported in January and one in February, while no cases were reported in March in Mumbai.

A total of four cases were reported in April and the number suddenly went up to 405 patients in May.

According to the data released by the Maharashtra health department, out of the 84 new cases, 32 are reported in Mumbai, following 19 in Pune, 17 in Thane and the remaining patients in other parts of the state.

The Maharashtra health department conducted a total of 10,324 antigen tests, out of which a total of 681 patients tested positive. Currently there are 467 active cases in different parts of the state.

Since January 2025, a total of seven people have died due to COVID-19, where six were co-morbid while one had no ailment. The symptoms in the active patients are very mild and normal.