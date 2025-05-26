India’s active COVID-19 cases cross 1,000 with seven deaths; ICMR says no need to worry

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, with states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest numbers, according to government data. As of May 26, India has 1,009 active cases, with over 700 reported in the last week alone.

In the past week, seven people have died from the virus, which has resurged after a prolonged quiet period. Until May 19, the country had recorded only one COVID-19 death.

However, Dr Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said there was no cause for concern. "As of now, the severity is generally low. There's nothing to worry about. We should be vigilant and we should always be prepared," the ICMR DG asserted.

Dr Behl noted an increase in cases—initially in the south, then the west, and now northern India. All cases are being monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), he added.

“People do not need to take any immediate action. They should follow normal precautions. There is nothing special to do right now,” he said.

When asked about the need for booster doses, he said there was no current requirement for vaccination. “India has the capability to make vaccines and if needed, we can produce any vaccine quickly.”