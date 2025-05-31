Will challenge lower court verdict in HC, seek death penalty for convicts: Ankita Bhandari's parents

DEHRADUN: A bigger battle is yet to be fought to get the death penalty for the three men who killed our daughter, said Soni Devi, the mother of Ankita Bhandari who was murdered by a resort owner and his two employees in Uttarakhand in 2022.

Hours after a district court in Kotwar on Friday sentenced the three men to rigorous life imprisonment in the case, Devi said that she was not satisfied with the lower court's verdict but it must have given some peace to the soul of her daughter.

A bigger battle is yet to be fought so that the killers get the death penalty and people think a thousand times before doing this to anyone's daughter, said Devi as she broke into tears while talking to reporters after the verdict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi convicted resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta and sentenced them to life imprisonment The court also imposed a fine of Rs 72,000 on Arya and Rs 62,000 on each of the other two accused, Special Public Prosecutor Avnish Negi.

Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022 by Arya, Bhaskar and Gupta.