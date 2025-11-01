'Bihari' no longer an insult, thanks to double-engine NDA rule: CM Nitish Kumar says ahead of polls

PATNA: "Being called a Bihari is not an insult, but an honour," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday in a special pre-poll message.
Asserting that he had empowered the people of Bihar and changed the reputation of the region, Nitish said that the 'double-engine' NDA government had worked for every section of the society, irrespective of caste or religion.
"Be it Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, OBC, EBC, Dalits, or Mahadalits … we have worked for everyone," he said.
Appealing to the people of Bihar, he further said that the NDA government has uplifted women: "The previous government had done nothing for the women of the Bihar. Today we have made women completely self-reliant. They can now work for their families and children."
Making an oblique reference to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who served under Nitish as deputy CM, the CM said, "I have never done anything for my family."
NDA leaders have consistently attacked the opposition by accusing them of promoting dynasty politics, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Bihar on Thursday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi “princes from corrupt families”.
"We are getting all help from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. Only NDA can develop Bihar," he asserted. He said Bihar would attain new heights and soon be counted among the top states of India if the NDA was voted to power.
He appealed to people give NDA another chance to take Bihar further on the road of development.
BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM and RLM are constituents of ruling NDA. While BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats, LJP(RV) is contesting 29 seats, HAM and RLM six seats each.
There are a total of 7.42 crore electors in Bihar, comprising 3.92 crore males and 3.5 crore females. There are 14 lakh first time voters and nearly 4 lakh senior citizen voters. At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years. A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar.