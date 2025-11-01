'Bihari' no longer an insult, thanks to double-engine NDA rule: CM Nitish Kumar says ahead of polls

PATNA: "Being called a Bihari is not an insult, but an honour," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday in a special pre-poll message.

Asserting that he had empowered the people of Bihar and changed the reputation of the region, Nitish said that the 'double-engine' NDA government had worked for every section of the society, irrespective of caste or religion.

"Be it Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, OBC, EBC, Dalits, or Mahadalits … we have worked for everyone," he said.

Appealing to the people of Bihar, he further said that the NDA government has uplifted women: "The previous government had done nothing for the women of the Bihar. Today we have made women completely self-reliant. They can now work for their families and children."

Making an oblique reference to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who served under Nitish as deputy CM, the CM said, "I have never done anything for my family."