Collective security key to sovereignty of every nation: Rajnath at ASEAN defence conclave

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India believes the Indo-Pacific must remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion, amid rising global concerns over China’s aggressive military posture in the region.

Speaking at a conclave of defence ministers from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur, Singh underscored that “collective security” is essential to protecting the sovereignty of all nations.

He reiterated India’s commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and called for adherence to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He said India’s emphasis on adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and support for freedom of navigation and overflight is aimed at protecting the interests of all regional stakeholders, not directed against any particular country.

His remarks came as several ASEAN nations and democratic partners continue to call for adherence to UNCLOS in the face of Beijing’s military assertiveness in the South China Sea.

At the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conclave, Singh reiterated that India advocates an open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and supports a strengthened ASEAN-led regional security architecture.

“The security of the future will not depend solely on military capabilities but on the management of shared resources, the security of digital and physical infrastructure, and a collective response to humanitarian crises,” he said.

He added that the ADMM-Plus could serve as a bridge to connect strategic dialogue with practical outcomes, promoting peace and shared prosperity. “India views its role in this framework through the lens of partnership and cooperation. Our approach is not transactional but long-term and principle-driven,” he noted.

The ADMM-Plus comprises the 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners — India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States.