Collective security key to sovereignty of every nation: Rajnath at ASEAN defence conclave

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India believes the Indo-Pacific must remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion, amid rising global concerns over China’s aggressive military posture in the region.
Speaking at a conclave of defence ministers from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur, Singh underscored that “collective security” is essential to protecting the sovereignty of all nations.
He reiterated India’s commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and called for adherence to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to ensure peace and stability in the region.
He said India’s emphasis on adherence to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and support for freedom of navigation and overflight is aimed at protecting the interests of all regional stakeholders, not directed against any particular country.
His remarks came as several ASEAN nations and democratic partners continue to call for adherence to UNCLOS in the face of Beijing’s military assertiveness in the South China Sea.
At the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conclave, Singh reiterated that India advocates an open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and supports a strengthened ASEAN-led regional security architecture.
“The security of the future will not depend solely on military capabilities but on the management of shared resources, the security of digital and physical infrastructure, and a collective response to humanitarian crises,” he said.
He added that the ADMM-Plus could serve as a bridge to connect strategic dialogue with practical outcomes, promoting peace and shared prosperity. “India views its role in this framework through the lens of partnership and cooperation. Our approach is not transactional but long-term and principle-driven,” he noted.
The ADMM-Plus comprises the 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners — India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States.
“Let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding and strengthening the ASEAN-led, inclusive regional security architecture, which has served our region so admirably,” Singh said. “Let us move forward together so that the Indo-Pacific remains a region of peace, stability, and shared prosperity for generations to come.”
Singh said India is ready to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, promote dialogue, and ensure regional stability through robust mechanisms.
“The experience of the past 15 years teaches us that inclusive cooperation is effective; regional ownership brings legitimacy, and collective security strengthens everyone’s sovereignty,” he said. “These same principles will continue to guide India’s approach towards ADMM-Plus and ASEAN.”
He added that India remains committed to contributing constructively through its vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions.
“India sees its defence cooperation with ASEAN and Plus countries as a contribution to regional peace, stability, and capacity-building,” Singh said.
He noted that ADMM-Plus has shown over the past 15 years that cooperation based on trust, inclusivity, and respect for sovereignty is both necessary and achievable. “Its next phase must adapt to emerging realities while maintaining these foundations,” he said.
Singh also highlighted that the platform is now active in newer domains such as cyber threats, maritime domain awareness, and critical infrastructure protection. “This platform has proven that non-traditional security cooperation can be an effective medium for building trust between nations,” he said.
He underscored that ADMM-Plus is integral to India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and its broader Indo-Pacific vision. India became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was held in Hanoi in October 2010.
“India has always emphasised the need to integrate climate resilience into defence cooperation,” Singh said, noting the link between environmental stress, resource scarcity, and conflict.
He said India’s Indo-Pacific security vision connects defence cooperation with economic development, technology sharing, and human resource advancement. “The interlinkages of security, growth, and sustainability form the true spirit of India-ASEAN partnership,” he said.
Singh praised Malaysia’s emphasis on “inclusivity and sustainability” under its ASEAN chairmanship, calling it timely and relevant.
“In the context of security, inclusivity means that all countries, regardless of their size or capacity, become equal partners in building the regional order,” he said. “Sustainability means creating security architectures that are resilient, adaptable to new challenges, and based on long-term cooperation rather than short-term alignment.”