India’s rule of law stance in Indo-Pacific not targeted at any country: Rajnath at ASEAN defence conclave

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reiterated India’s position on the Indo-Pacific, stating that the country’s emphasis on the “rule of law” is not directed against any third nation.

“India’s emphasis on the rule of law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and its advocacy for freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific, are not directed against any country but are meant to safeguard the collective interests of all regional stakeholders,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the 12th ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Addressing the forum on ‘Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting a Way Forward’, he asserted that India’s strategic engagement with ASEAN is not transactional but long-term and principle-driven, resting on a shared belief that the Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive and free from coercion.

Highlighting that the emphasis on “Inclusivity and Sustainability” under Malaysia’s chairmanship is timely and relevant, the Defence Minister stated that inclusivity in security means ensuring that all nations, regardless of size or capacity, have a role in shaping the regional order and deriving benefits from it.

He added that sustainability implies building security architectures that are resilient to shocks, adaptable to emerging threats and rooted in long-term cooperation rather than short-term alignment.

“For India, these principles resonate with its own strategic outlook. India’s security vision for the Indo-Pacific integrates defence cooperation with economic development, technology sharing and human resource advancement. The interlinkages between security, growth and sustainability define India’s approach to partnership with ASEAN,” he said.

Describing ADMM-Plus as an essential component of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and broader Indo-Pacific vision, Rajnath Singh emphasised that defence cooperation with ASEAN and the Plus countries is viewed as a contribution to regional peace, stability and capacity building.