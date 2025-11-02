ISRO's LVM3 lifts off from Sriharikota carrying heaviest communication satellite CMS-03

ISRO successfully launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-M5) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5.26 pm on Sunday.

The multi-band communication satellite, weighing 4410kg, also called as GSAT-7R, will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass.

With this launch, India aims to enhance its maritime connectivity, boost disaster response capabilities, even in remote coastal locations, and reinforce its space independence in launching heavy indigenously made satellites. It has been specially designed for the Indian Navy and will improve the secure communication for the defence sector.

ISRO signed the Rs 1,589-crore contract to develop the satellite for the navy in 2019. This satellite will replace GSAT-7 Rukmini, which was launched in 2013.