Jharkhand migrants in Tunisia receive dues, set to return home on November 5 after L&T intervention

RANCHI: After the intervention of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company that had outsourced the work to Prem Power Constructions Limited, arrangements have been finalised for the safe return of all 48 migrant workers stranded in Tunisia for the past few months.

According to a video released by the stranded workers, they have allegedly been paid their pending dues, and their tickets have been booked by Larsen & Toubro. As per information released by L&T, all the workers will depart from Tunis for Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on 5 November. After arriving in Mumbai, they will travel to their home state of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the workers have expressed their gratitude to the company, saying they were recording the video footage “without any pressure from anybody.”

“On October 30, we had sent a video footage to our family and friends accusing Prem Power Constructions Limited and Larsen & Toubro for our trouble, but the latter has nothing to do with our payments,” stated one of the migrants in his video message. “Despite that, Larsen & Toubro officials intervened on October 31 and made Prem Power Constructions Limited clear our payments and book our return tickets without any conditions,” he added.