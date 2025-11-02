Rahul Gandhi jumps into muddy waters, interacts with fishermen during poll campaign in Bihar's Begusarai

In a bid to connect with the fishermen of Begusarai in the poll-bound Bihar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped into a muddy pond and tried his hand at fishing.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, took a boat to reach the middle of a pond in Begusarai, where he had just addressed a poll rally.

As the leaders reached the middle of the pond, Sahni, who belonged to the fisherman's community, stripped down to his vest and underpants and cast a net, impressing Gandhi with his skills.

Sahni then encouraged Gandhi to jump into the water, which the Congress leader did, evoking roars of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad."

A large number of fishermen were present at the spot, some of whom dived to join the leaders in chest-deep waters.

A video clip of the incident was shared by the Congress on its X handle, stating Gandhi also discussed with the fishermen "challenges and struggles they face in their work."