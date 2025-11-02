PM Modi 'not just scared' of Trump but 'remote controlled' by Ambani, Adani: Rahul Gandhi

BEGUSARAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by billionaires Ambani and Adani.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, made the stinging attack in poll-bound Bihar, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria districts.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader said that in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get "scared and did what needed to be done."

"But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.