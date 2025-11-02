RJD forced Congress to declare Tejashwi as INDIA bloc's CM candidate 'at gunpoint,' alleges PM Modi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Congress agreed to declare RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate after the latter put a "katta" (country-made pistol) to the former's head.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Arrah, the headquarters of the Bhojpur district, the prime minister alleged, "I am telling you an inside story. A game of 'goondagardi' was played in a closed-door room a day before the withdrawal of nomination papers. The Congress did not want to declare the RJD leader as the CM face of the opposition alliance. The RJD secured it by placing a katta (country-made pistol) on the head of the Congress."

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress was not taken into confidence before preparing the alliance's manifesto and campaign.

"After the elections, the two alliance partners will be breaking each other's heads. Such elements can never do good for Bihar," he alleged.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently targeted the prime minister for reportedly building a separate pool near the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi to take a dip during the Chhath Puja, Modi accused him of insulting the festival.

"Give him such a punishment that nobody dares to insult the Chhath festival in future," PM Modi said.