Gujarat CID busts Rs 200 crore cyber crime racket with international links

AHMEDABAD: In a breakthrough, Gujarat CID (Crime) and the Railways’ Cyber Centre have busted a Rs 200 crore cybercrime racket, stretching from Gujarat to Dubai.

Six accused have been arrested in what officials call one of India’s most organised cyber-fraud syndicates, masterminding scams, converting stolen money into cryptocurrency, and funnelling it abroad through hawala and angadia networks.

The Gujarat CID (Crime) and the Railways’ Cyber Centre of Excellence have dismantled the interstate and international cybercrime syndicate that defrauded victims across India through fake online schemes and digital arrests.

What began as a routine probe into isolated frauds soon unravelled into a vast web of deceit connecting small-town operatives in Gujarat to shadowy handlers in Dubai.

Six accused, Mahesh Solanki and Rupen Bhatiya from Morbi, Rakesh Lania and Rakeshkumar Dekawadiya from Lakhatar in Surendranagar, and Naviya Khambhaliya and Pankit Kanthariya from Surat, have been arrested in the first wave of the operation.

Investigators said the gang was running multiple rackets simultaneously, duping people through fake loan offers, bogus part-time job ads, and high-return investment traps.