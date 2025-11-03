Pregnant woman dies after falling from operation theatre table in Jharkhand hospital

RANCHI: In a horrifying case of alleged medical negligence at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh, a pregnant woman died after falling from the table in the operation theatre (OT).

While the family points at the hospital management for the loss, the hospital management has accused the patient's family.

According to information received, Chandni Kumari, after experiencing labour pain on Monday night, was taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital. She was taken to the OT room, where she fell from the OT bed to the floor, sustaining serious injuries.

After the incident, her family members forcibly took her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, the family members came back to the hospital and created a ruckus and vandalised the hospital premises.

The family members have accused the hospital staff of gross negligence, claiming that no doctor was present in the operating theatre at the time of the incident and that the delivery was being handled solely by nurses.

“Had a doctor been present in the OT, both Chandni and her unborn child would not have died,” said one of the family members.