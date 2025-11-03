SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea seeking political parties to publish memorandum, rules on website

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) Election Commission of India (ECI), and Law Commission of India (LCI) on a plea seeking direction to ensure that every political party publishes its memorandum, rules and regulations on home page of its official website.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought replies from the respondents, and fixed the matter for further hearing once the responses are filed.

The plea was filed by lawyer and BJP leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who told TNIE it was a good development from the top court on this matter.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the EC to ensure that every political party follows its memorandum, rules and regulations in letter and spirit of the Section 29A of the RPA and place a compliance report before the court.

"Direct the EC to use its plenary power to issue appropriate Order(s) or Direction(s), to ensure compliance of Section 29B and Section 29C and place the Compliance Report before the Court," said the plea of Upadhyay.

The petitioner filed a fresh plea while a PIL was already pending, seeking direction to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties, in order to ensure secularism, transparency, and political justice.