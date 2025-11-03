SC to issue directions on feeding stray dogs in institutions on November 7

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will issue directions on November 7 regarding the problem of stray dogs in institutions, including government and public sector offices, where employees have been feeding and encouraging the animals.

The matter was being heard by a three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria.

Justice Nath stated, “Apart from recording appearances and affidavits, we will also be issuing directions concerning the institutional menace faced by government offices, public sector institutions, and other workplaces where employees are supporting, feeding, and encouraging dogs. Directions will definitely be issued in this regard.”

When one of the advocates requested an opportunity to be heard before any directions were issued, Justice Mehta replied, “For institutional matters, we are not going to hear any arguments at all. Sorry.”

The top court had earlier directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on Monday, to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

The Bench was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most of the states have filed their compliance affidavits.

The bench also noted the presence of the Chief Secretaries of the States/Union Territories, who were asked to appear for their failure in filing affidavits showing compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. The bench noted that compliance affidavits have been filed by the States.

The bench dispensed with the personal presence of the Chief Secretaries on the next dates, with a warning that if there is any future default, it will be ordered.

The Court also impleaded the Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent in the case.

The apex court had earlier expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The apex court's August 22 order expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the Delhi NCR and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter, and instructed them to file compliance affidavits.

(With inputs from PTI)