SC modifies stray dogs ruling; allows release from shelters after vaccination, but bans public feeding

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier August 11 order, directing that stray dogs will be released back into the same areas after proper sterilisation and immunisation, except for those infected with rabies or displaying aggressive behavior.

The apex court categorically stated that feeding of stray dogs on public streets will no longer be permitted.

“Feeding of stray dogs in public places is prohibited, and appropriate action will be taken against individuals who do so,” stated the three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria. The bench had earlier reserved its verdict on August 14.

The court ordered Municipal Corporation of Delhi to establish dedicated feeding zones for stray dogs, taking into account the population and density of stray dogs in each municipal ward.

These designated areas must be clearly marked with notice boards, informing the public that feeding of stray dogs is allowed only in these spaces.

Emphasising the need for better infrastructure, the court called for the creation of helplines for reporting violations. It also made clear that no individual or organisation should obstruct officials from performing their duties.

The court further directed that NGOs involved in the matter be paid ₹25,000 each, with the amount to be used for setting up facilities. It also barred them from making any further legal submissions in this case.