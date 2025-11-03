Sharad Pawar seeks Congress nod for Raj Thackeray’s MNS to widen MVA ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: Despite reservations within the Maharashtra Congress over including Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar has decided to persuade the party to back the move.

Pawar believes bringing the MNS into the MVA fold could strengthen the Opposition alliance against the BJP-led Mahayuti in upcoming local body elections. The NCP (SP) chief recently said that while the alliance may include people with different ideologies, they are united in their fight to protect democracy and the right to vote. He added that this spirit of unity reminded him of the days of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, when people set aside differences for a larger cause.

Sources said Pawar recognises the importance of Raj Thackeray’s inclusion in the MVA, noting that the Opposition needs powerful orators like him to shape public perception and change the political narrative.

“Maharashtra Congress is concerned about Raj Thackeray’s earlier stance against North Indians and Muslims, which could alienate its secular voter base. That’s why the party remains hesitant about bringing him into the alliance, despite appeals from Uddhav Thackeray. Now, Sharad Pawar has taken it upon himself to convince the Congress leadership in Delhi,” said a source who requested anonymity.

Raj Thackeray has already said that sharing the stage with Congress leaders is not new to him. “Uddhav Thackeray has said that he is ready to cement the alliance with his cousin Raj Thackeray, but people also need to support them, because they are fighting for the Marathi manoos, Maharashtra, and Hindus,” the source added.

Political observers noted that while the MNS has a limited vote base, it could make a crucial difference in closely contested local elections. “Even a small swing of votes can help win several seats. Besides, Raj Thackeray’s presence ensures greater media visibility,” said a political observer, adding that as the architect of the MVA, Pawar now faces the task of expanding the alliance to include the MNS.