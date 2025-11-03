Supreme Court to pass order in stray dogs case on November 7

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will pass order in the stray dogs case on November7 7.

The top court had earlier directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on Monday, to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that most of the states have filed their compliance affidavits.

The bench also noted the presence of the Chief Secretaries of the States/Union Territories, who were asked to appear for their failure in filing affidavits showing compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. The bench noted that compliance affidavits have been filed by the States.

The bench dispensed with the personal presence of the Chief Secretaries on the next dates, with a warning that if there is any future default, it will be ordered.

The Court also impleaded the Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent in the case.

The apex court had earlier expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its order and observed that by October 27, compliance affidavits were not filed by the states and UTs, except West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

(With inputs from PTI)