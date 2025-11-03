Tejashwi Yadav slams PM Modi's 'katta' remark in Bihar poll rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent reference to a “katta” during a poll rally in Bihar, saying he had never heard a Prime Minister use such language.

Addressing reporters, Yadav said, “I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment. I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process.”

The RJD leader further contrasted Modi’s rhetoric in different states, alleging, “Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units, and data centres. But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about ‘katta’.”

Modi had on Sunday accused the Congress of initially being unwilling to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, claiming that the RJD had effectively pointed a “katta”, an unlicensed firearm at the party to secure agreement.

The PM used the simile on the campaign trail in Bihar on Sunday, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts, and highlighted the RJD's reputation for alleged strong-arm tactics and its troubled equations with alliance partners.

