Ahmedabad Air India crash: SC to hear pleas seeking judicially monitored probe panel on November 7

NEW DELHI: A two judge bench of Supreme Court is scheduled to hear writ petitions filed by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who served as the Pilot-in-Command of the Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad, and the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on November 7 seeking direction for the constitution of a panel for a judicially monitored probe into the horrific accident.

According to the causelist, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant, is likely to hear the pleas of Pushkaraj and FIP.

A writ petition running into 267 pages was filed on October 10 in the Supreme Court against the Union of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

TNIE is the first Newspaper to report on October 16 that Pankaj Sabharwal and FIP had moved the apex court seeking direction for the constitution of a panel for a judicially monitored probe into the horrific accident.

88-year-old Sabharwal, a resident of Mumbai, is the first petitioner while the FIP is the second petitioner. They have requested the committee be headed by a retired SC court judge, along with independent experts from the aviation industry to ensure a fair, transparent and technically sound probe.