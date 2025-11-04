Cough syrup tragedy: SIT arrests wife of accused doctor in MP case

CHHINDWARA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cough syrup tragedy that claimed the lives of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh has arrested the wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni, an official said on Tuesday.

Dr Soni, based in Chhindwara, was arrested last month for alleged negligence after prescribing the contaminated cough syrup Coldrif to several ailing children who later died due to kidney failure.

His wife, Jyoti Soni, another accused in the case, was arrested from her residence in Parasia town of Chhindwara district on Monday night, according to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police and SIT in-charge Jitendra Jaat.

She is the proprietor of a medical shop from where the cough syrup was sold to several of the victims, the official added.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Following the deaths, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the licence of the cough syrup’s manufacturer, Sresan Pharma.

Those arrested include Sresan Pharma’s owner G. Ranganathan, medical representative Satish Verma, chemist K. Maheshwari, wholesaler Rajesh Soni, and pharmacist Sourabh Jain.

A total of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh, most under the age of five, reportedly died from suspected kidney failure after being administered Coldrif cough syrup. At least three similar deaths were reported in neighbouring Rajasthan.

The tragedy prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert against three “substandard” oral cough syrups identified in India, Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.